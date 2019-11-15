Perspectives: Lessons On Stopping Rising Health Care Costs, Which ‘Medicare For All’ Won’t Do; Even With Health Insurance, Look Out For Big Bills

Editorial pages focus on ways to reduce health care costs and other health care issues.

Los Angeles Times: 'Medicare For All' Won't Fix Soaring Healthcare Costs

The idea of “Medicare for all” advanced another step with the recent release of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s more detailed health proposal. It is expansive and bold, and has brought some excitement to the progressive core of the Democratic Party. While policy mavens can delight in the details, the enormity of the proposal is a sign that this debate has clearly gone off the rails. (Kevin Schulman, 11/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Medicare For All Preview

Americans who want a preview of coming attractions under Medicare for All should take a look at the annual “winter crisis” at Britain’s National Health Service that is starting early this year. Data released Thursday showed the worst waiting times in 15 years in English emergency rooms. Hang onto your warm winter hats. (11/14)

The Washington Post: What Does Your Insurance Cover For A Hospital Stay?

When you have a health crisis, even if you have insurance, you still worry — and for good reason — that the bill will make you sick. My daughter recently had a major health crisis. Her right lung collapsed and she spent nine days in the hospital. She had excellent care and is recovering now. (Michelle Singletary, 11/14)

The Hill: Steering Toward A Government Health Care Off-Ramp

My friend David was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed in 2010. The next time the union contract was up, his health insurance premiums, deductibles and copays shot up so much that he and his wife elected to go with Medicare and a supplement, even though he was eligible for the union-negotiated company benefits. He considered himself lucky, he told me. One of his neighbors, a widow, couldn’t afford insurance on the ACA marketplace, and went without until she became eligible for Medicare herself. Another neighbor, a small business owner, complied with the ACA’s mandate to purchase coverage, but because of the astronomical deductible, he never used his insurance. (David Balat, 11/14)

Sacramento Bee: Immigrant Families Threatened By Trump’s ‘Public Charge’ Rule

Nationwide, our immigrant neighbors grow the food we eat, serve as doctors and home health workers to those of us in need, and create businesses that employ eight million people. And immigrants are still building the roads and infrastructure that connect every state in the union. We call on local governments to join our coalition and reject the cruelty perpetrated by the Trump administration against our neighbors. (Dennis Herrera and Jill Habig, 11/14)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Mothers Deserve More Than A Pilot Program

TennCare officials recently proposed a pilot program to extend coverage for new mothers from 60 days to a full year postpartum. This proposal was made in response to a report finding that 52 Tennessee women died in 2017 within a year of giving birth. (Kinika Young, 11/14)

