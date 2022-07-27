Perspectives: More Focus Needed On Antibiotic Resistance; The Risks Of Criminalizing Meds
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
The Washington Post:
Antibiotic Resistance Must Be Reprioritized As Superbugs Rise
Antibiotic resistance is a global public health crisis, a shadow pandemic. It threatens the effectiveness of medicines that are vital for surgery, chemotherapy, organ transplants and other procedures. It has been known for decades that bacteria evolve to resist antibiotics, and that overuse in human health and animal agriculture have contributed to the worsening situation. Some bacteria have become “superbugs” resistant to several types of antibiotics. (7/25)
The New York Times:
We Know What Happens When Medicine Is Criminalized
Under Roe, most obstetricians and gynecologists didn’t face this level of legal peril. But this isn’t the first time America has criminalized aspects of medicine. Physicians who prescribe controlled substances like opioids carry a similar burden. (Maia Szalavitz, 7/26)
Newsweek:
FDA-Induced Shortages Are Nothing New
FDA asked drug companies to gather new data on old drugs, some of which had been used for hundreds of years, and take them through the FDA approval process. In exchange, FDA would outlaw any other drug manufacturer from making and selling that drug—granting complete monopoly power to that company. (Brian Harrison and James R. Lawrence, III, 7/22)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Pembrolizumab In The Treatment Of Breast Cancer
In this issue of the Journal, Cortes et al.1 report that pembrolizumab — a breakthrough therapeutic treatment for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer — combined with chemotherapy prolonged overall survival among these patients. (Xavier Pivot, M.D., Ph.D., 7/21)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Why Is S.F.’s Drug Crisis So Out Of Control? Stop Blaming Chesa And Look At Walgreens
According to a lawsuit filed by the City Attorney’s Office, for more than a decade, Walgreens was the largest distributor of opioids in San Francisco — and was a key player in setting off the current iteration of our crisis. The suit claims Walgreens irresponsibly distributed prescription opioids to San Franciscans, contributing to a rise in fatal overdoses, addiction and public drug use. (Nuala Bishari, 7/23)