Perspectives: New Antibiotic Development Lacks Funding; FDA Must Approve OTC Birth Control Quickly
The Boston Globe:
Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Could Dwarf The COVID-19 Pandemic
Antibiotics are the original miracle drugs. They treat common infections and make possible modern medical interventions such as chemotherapy, organ transplants, and surgeries. But these life-saving drugs are being taken for granted and many bacteria have become resistant to them. Given enough time, bacterial evolution will render every antibiotic ineffective. (Kevin Outterson and Henry Skinner, 7/18)
The Washington Post:
FDA Should Prioritize Review Of Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill
The French company that has asked for permission to sell birth control pills over the counter in the United States says the timing of its request to the Food and Drug Administration, coming soon after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, is coincidental. (7/17)
Stat:
Free The Birth Control Pill — And Make It Free
This month, HRA Pharma announced it had submitted the first-ever application to the Food and Drug Administration to turn its birth control pill, Opill, from prescription to over-the-counter (OTC) status. This would allow people to purchase this birth control brand without a doctor’s visit and prescription, much as they might buy medicine-cabinet essentials like ibuprofen and acetaminophen. (Halle Tecco, 7/17)
Stat:
The Importance Of Being Responsive To HIV Prevention Users' Needs
The use of oral PrEP today is stubbornly low, while HIV rates remain tenaciously high. Just 2.4 million people worldwide, out of the 38 million who are living with HIV, have started oral PrEP. Use of the prevention pill has increased recently, as more comprehensive and user-focused approaches to access it have begun to prove their value. But 2.4 million users worldwide does not represent the prevention revolution the HIV community had hoped for. (Linda-Gail Bekker and Mitchell Warren, 7/19)
Stat:
Value-Based Drug Pricing: When Does It Work Best?
Value-based drug pricing offers an important way to bring down the high cost of drugs in the United States. (Girisha Fernando, 7/14)