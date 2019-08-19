Perspectives: New TB Treatment Creates Hope For Millions Living In Poorer Countries, But More Work Needs To Be Done On Novel Antibiotics

Editorial pages express views about the breakthrough in treatment for hard-to-cure Tuberculosis cases.

The Wall Street Journal: A New Dose Of Hope In The Battle With Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is the world’s deadliest infectious disease: Between 2007 and 2017, an estimated 94.5 million people caught tuberculosis, and more than 14 million died from it. Rising numbers are being infected by strains of the disease that are resistant to all known antibiotics. Yet until recently, no new classes of drugs for tuberculosis had been brought to market for 46 years. (Douglas M. Foster, 8/16)

The Washington Post: This Tuberculosis Antibiotic Breakthrough Could Save Millions Of Lives A Year

Tuberculosis is the world’s deadliest infectious disease. In 2017, the World Health Organization reported that about 10 million people globally developed active tuberculosis, which is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and that 1.6 million died from the disease. While the illness can be cured, not everyone gets treatment — the WHO has identified “large and persistent gaps in detection and treatment” — and those who do sometimes quit taking the big handful of pills prematurely. Another factor is the rise of drug-resistant strains that are more difficult to treat. (8/17)

The Hill: One Small Drug, One Giant Leap For Tuberculosis Treatment

Pretomanid’s approval is an important milestone because it illustrates the additive impact of the many systems in place to incentivize infectious disease countermeasure development. Pretomanid was subject to expedited priority review and approved using a modified criterion known as the limited population pathway (LPAD). (Amesh A. Adalja, 8/17)

The Hill: Investing In Innovation To Beat The Mosquito

A genetically modified fungus weaponized with spider venom; using mobile phone data to track infectious disease spread; a drug that turns human beings into living “mosquito zappers.” What do these things have in common? They’re not rejected ideas for a sci-fi plot, but real-world projects that innovators are developing today to combat mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria. (Martin Edlund, 8/16)

