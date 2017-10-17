KHN Morning Briefing

Perspectives: Outrage Aimed At The Government’s Role In The Opioid Epidemic

A recent investigation by The Washington Post and 60 Minutes has triggered a serious scolding in editorial pages.

The Washington Post: The Government’s Shameful Role In The Opioid Crisis
Multiple, glaring government breakdowns are documented in the revealing investigation of the opioid-overdose epidemic by The Post and CBS’s “60 Minutes.” The report exposed weakening federal enforcement of drug distribution; corrosive industry lobbying that crippled that enforcement; and a dysfunctional Congress and White House at a time when a debilitating scourge swept the country. (10/16)

