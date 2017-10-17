Perspectives: Outrage Aimed At The Government’s Role In The Opioid Epidemic

A recent investigation by The Washington Post and 60 Minutes has triggered a serious scolding in editorial pages.

The Washington Post: The Government’s Shameful Role In The Opioid Crisis

Multiple, glaring government breakdowns are documented in the revealing investigation of the opioid-overdose epidemic by The Post and CBS’s “60 Minutes.” The report exposed weakening federal enforcement of drug distribution; corrosive industry lobbying that crippled that enforcement; and a dysfunctional Congress and White House at a time when a debilitating scourge swept the country. (10/16)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Exposing The Unholy Alliance Between Regulators And Opioid Profiteers

As the nation’s opioid-addiction problem mushroomed into a full-blown epidemic, major drug manufacturers and distributors anticipated that a regulatory crackdown was coming. So they boosted campaign donations to key lawmakers and spent $106 million successfully lobbying Congress to limit enforcement powers that might have stemmed the epidemic. (10/16)

The Charlotte Observer: How Congress And Special Interest Money Fueled The Opioid Epidemic

The drug epidemic of the 1980s and ’90s was horrific. It led to draconian laws that helped break already vulnerable families, killed thousands of people, devastated communities and created an image of zombie-like addicts and unrepentant pushers that made it harder for Americans not directly affected by the scourge to empathize with those suffering. (10/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription