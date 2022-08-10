Perspectives: SSRIs Don’t Actually Balance Brain Chemicals; Pfizer Making Smart Acquisitions
Bloomberg:
Pharma Overpromised On Antidepressants
The most popular depression drugs taken by millions don’t work by fixing an “imbalance of the brain's neurotransmitters,” as many drug advertisements claim or imply. (Faye Flam, 8/8)
Bloomberg:
Pfizer Can Get Sickle-Cell Drugs To More Patients
Pfizer continues to spend its Covid windfall wisely. Today, the pharma company said it would spend $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics, which has one approved drug to treat sickle-cell disease and two more in development. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/8)
Stat:
The Drug Pricing Bill, An Inevitable Solution, Will Have Unintended Results
There’s really no ignoring the inexorable math that led the Senate to approve a plan that will give Medicare unprecedented power to set the prices of some drugs. (Matthew Herper, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
Drug Companies Are Warning That Medicare Pricing Reform Spells Doom. Don't Fall For It
Democrats are on the verge of passing legislation that, among other things, would empower the government to directly negotiate the price Medicare pays for a handful of the costliest prescription drugs. The measure has precipitated hyperbole from industry lobbyists, who say it represents an existential threat to medical innovation. (Avik Roy and Gregg Girvan, 8/8)
Los Angeles Times:
Solve The Insulin Pricing Problem By Getting Government Into The Business
Insulin, an essential drug for more than 8 million Americans, is currently priced so steeply that many diabetics are forced to skip or ration this life-preserving treatment. (Jon D. Michaels, 8/8)
Columbus Dispatch:
Drug Pricing Reforms Needed To Lower Out-Of-Pocket Costs
Federal lawmakers are at the plate again, ready to take a swing at prescription drug prices. Finding a way to lower drug costs for consumers is commendable and necessary. However, the current Senate Budget Reconciliation Bill will miss an opportunity to knock one out of the park. (Luke Russell, 8/3)