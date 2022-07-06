Perspectives: States Can’t Ban Mailing Of FDA-Approved Drugs; Kansans Struggle To Afford Medications
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Los Angeles Times:
States Can Ban Abortion, But They Can't Stop The Mail
In these grim post-Roe days, more than half the states in the country are in the process of banning or severely curtailing access to abortion. In every state that outright bans abortion, that prohibition extends to medication abortion — a simple and safe two-pill regimen that has been available for more than two decades. (7/1)
Kansas Reflector:
From Insulin To Abortion, Kansas Political Leaders Put Profits Ahead Of People
Type 1 diabetes was on my mind this long weekend. A story from States Newsroom’s national bureau explained how U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire have united for a bill capping insulin costs. Liz Hamor wrote a moving column for the Reflector about a couple facing a kidney and pancreas transplant after one member’s long struggle with the illness. (Clay Wirestone, 7/6)
Times Of San Diego:
San Diegans With Mental Health Issues Forego Treatment Due To High Cost
California policymakers have made attempts over the years to improve what patients pay out-of-pocket for their medication, including through reform of the prescription drug rebate system. This year, Senate Bill 1361 would have increased transparency in the opaque business practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and required that 90% of manufacturer rebates be passed on to consumers at the pharmacy counter. (Cathryn Nacario, 7/3)