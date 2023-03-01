Perspectives: Texas Judge’s Upcoming Ruling On Mifepristone Not As Dire As It May Seem
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Slate:
Actually, One Texas Judge Is Not the Final Decision-Maker on Medication Abortion
Despite the barrage of predictions that this case could ban mifepristone and take it off the market, there are several basic legal principles suggesting that Judge Kacsmaryk’s power is limited and that a ruling for the plaintiffs will not necessarily change much at all with medication abortion. (David S. Cohen, Greer Donley and Rachel Rebouche, 2/28)
Bloomberg:
Lawsuits Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone Are Legal Gambles
As a Texas federal judge mulls whether to halt the Food and Drug Administration’s longstanding approval of an abortion pill, 12 liberal states have filed a separate lawsuit in a federal district court in Washington State that seeks to force the FDA to drop some restrictions on the drug. (Noah Feldman, 2/28)
Also —
New England Journal of Medicine:
The Promise And Perils Of Psychedelics
In this episode of “Intention to Treat,” a study participant and a long-time investigator of hallucinogenic drugs for psychiatric conditions illuminate the effects of psilocybin in patients with depression. (2/23)
Stat:
Redefining Sustainability For The Pharmaceutical Industry
Access to pharmaceutical products and health care services should be sustainable for everyone, regardless of where they live, and sustainability efforts should focus on long-term investment in creating health equity. (Jayasree K. Iyer and Pat Garcia-Gonzalez, 2/28)
Bloomberg:
Pfizer-Seagen M&A Could Be The Deal Investors Have Been Craving
Pfizer Inc. is reportedly working on a deal that could finally satisfy investors’ cravings for a big acquisition. Last night, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pharma company is in very early talks to acquire Seagen Inc. for more than $30 billion, a deal that would instantly add four approved cancer drugs to its portfolio. (Lisa Jarvis, 2/27)