Perspectives: US Must Reauthorize PEPFAR; PBMs Are Standing In The Way Of Biosimilars
The Washington Post:
PEPFAR Has Made So Much Progress Against AIDS. We Can’t Let Up Now
Over the past two decades, PEPFAR has saved 25 million lives by providing more than $100 billion in funding for AIDS prevention and treatment. (Bill Gates, 1/28)
Stat:
Paving The Way For A Watershed Year For Biosimilars
January 31 is set to mark the start of a watershed year for the biosimilars industry with the release of Amjevita, the first biosimilar for Humira, the world’s best-selling drug. Several more Humira biosimilars will also be released this year. (Juliana M. Reed, 1/31)
Stat:
As It Turns 40, The Orphan Drug Act For Rare Diseases Needs A Refresh
This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Orphan Drug Act. Since it was signed into law in 1983, the FDA has approved more than 1,100 treatments for rare diseases. (Emil D. Kakkis, 1/30)
Newsweek:
Congress Should Address Health Care Monopolies
A recent Gallup poll found that a whopping 18 million Americans—including 20 percent of Americans who make less than $24,000 annually—cannot afford at least one of their prescriptions. (Renee Ellmers, 1/30)
The Atlantic:
The Weight-Loss-Drug Revolution Is A Miracle—And A Menace
For years, the most popular weight-loss pills had earned their stigma. For example, the drug cocktail known as fen-phen was taken off the market for causing heart disease almost as reliably as it promoted healthy weight loss. (Derek Thompson, 1/27)
Newsweek:
Gov. Noem's Threat To Prosecute Pharmacists Is Showboating
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's threats to prosecute pharmacists who dispense the abortion pill seems like showboating. (Rakim Brooks, 1/26)
Newsweek:
It's Well Within State's Purview To Reject Abortion Pills
If indeed Governor Noem or any other Republican governor says that in their state abortion is illegal, which means abortion drugs are illegal, which means pharmacies cannot dispense them in the state, that is 100% within that state's purview to have that law. (Mark Davis, 1/26)