Perspectives: We Don’t Deserve Constant Barrage Of Confusing, Misleading Drug Ads
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
New York Daily News:
The Smart Rx To Slash Drug Costs: Two Obvious Steps To Take First
Prescription drugs have long provided two bad examples of American exceptionalism. They cost three-to-four times more than anywhere else, and we’re one of only two countries in the world that allows consumer advertising of the drugs. Let’s return to being unexceptional. Americans deserve drug prices in line with those in other countries. They don’t deserve a constant barrage of confusing and misleading ads. (Dean Baker and Gerald Scorse, 7/15)
App.com:
Congress, Don't Make It Harder To Afford Our Medicine
The coronavirus pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty with fears of a second wave of cases bringing new health and safety concerns. One of these concerns is the impact it will have on individuals’ mental health as isolation, unemployment and reduced social and physical activity all contribute to anxiety and depression.Despite these distresses, a new policy included in the 2021 Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters (NBPP) could make it harder for those with mental health issues to access their medication. (Debra Wentz, 7/20)