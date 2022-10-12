Perspectives: WHO Recommends New Malaria Vaccine, So Why The Hesitancy?
Stat:
The First Malaria Vaccine Is Here. Let's Meet The Moment
One child dies every two minutes from malaria. Wider use of a new vaccine can make a dent in that devastating statistic. (Marian W. Wentworth and Thomas Hall, 10/10)
The Boston Globe:
A Disease-Slaying Drug That Lives On In The Body?
A little over a decade ago, our group tested a simple idea: Could we fight cancer cells using cells that we changed? We armed these killer immune cells — T cells — with a tailor-made receptor so they could see and kill cancer. This treatment, called CAR T therapy, worked even better than we could have hoped. (Daniel Baker and Carl June, 10/8)
Stat:
The Cost Of Doing Nothing: Congress Is Missing A Rare Opportunity To Improve FDA Policies And Help People With Deadly Illnesses
Congress has taken the necessary step of including critical reauthorizations for the Prescription Drug User Fee Act in its continuing resolution that will avert a partial government shutdown. (David F. Arons, 10/10)
Columbus Dispatch:
The Generic Drugs In Your Cabinet May Have Never Been Tested. That Can't Continue
While most people assume that all Federal Drug Administration-approved drugs are equally safe and effective, research shows that this is not always true. The reality is that the FDA tests only a small fraction of generic drugs sold in the U.S. each year. (Rosemary Gibson and John V. Gray, 10/6)