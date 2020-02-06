Pete Buttigieg May Have Said He Wants Pharma To ‘Thrive’ But That Doesn’t Mean They Would Like His Drug Pricing Plan

A closer look at 2020 hopeful and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's plan to curb high drug prices reveals progressive strategies that would be unlikely to go over well with pharma. State takes a deep dive. Meanwhile, will President Donald Trump's mention of drug prices in the State of the Union address actually lead to progress on the issue?

Stat: Pete Buttigieg’s Aggressive, Wonky Plan To Lower Drug Prices

Pete Buttigieg has said he wants drug companies to “thrive.” Thriving under a Buttigieg administration, however, won’t be business as usual for the pharmaceutical industry. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., has an expansive platform to lower drug prices that relies on aggressive planks including Medicare negotiation and, if need be, stripping monopolies from companies determined to have priced their drugs abusively. (Facher, 1/5)

USA Today: Trump And Drug Prices After SOTU: Will Prescription Reform Pass?

President Donald Trump's call during his State of the Union address for bipartisan action to lower drug prices was welcomed, but reform advocates wonder whether it will be enough to "get a bill to my desk" for a promised signature. Federal legislation to rein in costs is winding its way through Congress, but despite broad support by both parties and the President for the concept of lower prices, disagreement on the best approach, the looming national election and push back from pharmaceutical companies lowered the odds ofsweeping reform this year. (O'Donnell, 2/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription