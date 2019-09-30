Pfizer Executive Chairman Ian Read To Retire At The End Of The Year

Albert Bourla, the company's chief executive, will assume the post on Jan. 1. Also, a roundup of other recent developments from the drug industry.

The Wall Street Journal: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla To Succeed Ian Read As Chairman

Pfizer Inc. said Ian Read, its executive chairman, will retire at the end of the year, with Chief Executive Albert Bourla set to assume the additional post on Jan. 1. ... Mr. Read, who joined Pfizer in 1978 as an operational auditor, has been chairman since 2011 and served as CEO of the drugmaker from 2010 to 2018. Mr. Bourla, who joined Pfizer’s animal-health division in 1993, succeeded Mr. Read as chief executive earlier this year. (Sebastian and Kellaher, 9/27)

Stat: Two Drugs Reduce Risk Of Ovarian Cancer Returning

Two different pills reduce the risk of ovarian cancer coming back after surgery and chemotherapy, according to studies presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Barcelona Saturday. The results represent a step forward in treating a cancer that is diagnosed in 28,000 women annually in the U.S. and kills 14,000 women a year. Currently, women are treated with surgery to remove their tumors, followed with a type of chemotherapy. But in 85% of cases, the cancer comes back. (Herper and Garde, 9/28)

The Wall Street Journal: GlaxoSmithKline Says Ovarian Cancer Study Validates Tesaro Acquisition

GlaxoSmithKline PLC has reported positive results from a study of a cancer drug in a clinical trial that a senior figure in the company said justified the decision to acquire cancer specialist Tesaro for $4.16 billion. Axel Hoos, head of oncology research at the drugmaker, said Saturday the results of the phase 3 Prima study could change how women with ovarian cancer are treated. (Martuscelli, 9/29)

The Associated Press: Bayer Using AI To Improve Disease Diagnosis, Drug Design

Drugmakers have embraced artificial intelligence — using computers to analyze reams of data and then make predictions or recommendations. Germany’s Bayer has been testing how the technology can help diagnose complex or rare conditions, hasten drug development and more. The aspirin-creator has partnered with startups and other tech companies to develop software and apps to speed diagnosis and guide treatment. The company is working with hospitals, academic researchers and others to compile everything the AI software needs to “learn” before it analyzes a patient’s condition. (Johnson, 9/29)

The Wall Street Journal: CVS Stops Selling Zantac Products

CVS Health Corp. has stopped selling Zantac products at its drugstores, citing a recent alert by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the popular heartburn drug could contain low levels of a probable human carcinogen. CVS said Saturday that it is taking the action “out of an abundance of caution.” There is no recall of the product, but customers who purchased these products at CVS can return them for a refund. (Stahl and Burton, 9/29)

