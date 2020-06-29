Pfizer Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Medicare’s Anti-Kickback Rules
The pharmaceutical giant says the regulations keep Pfizer from helping seniors to pay for an expensive heart condition drug. In other pharmaceutical news, drugmakers are teaming up in a new $1 billion for-profit venture to invest in small antibiotic companies.
Stat:
Pfizer Sues Trump Administration Over Anti-Kickback Rules, Saying They Prevent It From Helping Lower Seniors’ Drug Costs
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is suing the Trump administration over two long-standing Medicare rules that Pfizer says are blocking it from helping seniors pay for an expensive heart condition drug. The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in New York Friday, concerns two planned copay assistance programs for Pfizer’s drug tafamidis, which treats a rare fatal heart disease, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The company is hoping to overturn two long-standing federal policies: one that prevents drug makers from directly paying part of seniors’ drug bills, and another that keeps drug makers from coordinating directly with outside charities that offer similar programs. (Florko, 6/26)
Stat:
Pharma Giants To Unveil Major $1 Billion Venture To Push Novel Antibiotics
Amid escalating concerns over antibiotic resistance, several big drug makers are creating a new $1 billion for-profit venture to acquire or invest in small antibiotic companies and their nascent products, according to two people familiar with the plans. The effort will be announced on July 9 by the chief executive officers at Pfizer, Merck, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and Merck KGaA, among others. (Silverman, 6/29)