Pfizer’s Covid Shot Shown To Be 73% Effective For The Under-5s
Vaccines for younger children began in June, and new data from the makers shows that it is proving effective at preventing covid in this age group, particularly so for babies ages 6 months to 23 months.
Reuters:
Pfizer's COVID Vaccine 73.2% Effective In Kids Under 5, New Data Shows
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine was 73.2% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 6 months through 4 years, new data from the companies showed on Tuesday, two months after the U.S. rollout of the shots began for that age group. The Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), vaccine was authorized for children under 5 years of age in June, based on data that showed the vaccine generated a similar immune response as in older age groups. (8/23)
ABC News:
Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine 73% Effective In Children Under 5, Updated Data Shows
Unlike Moderna's two-shot vaccine, Pfizer's vaccine is given as three initial doses for in this age group — considered a "primary" series. ... Among children ages 6 through 23 months, the vaccine was 75.8% effective at preventing COVID-19, a median of 1.9 months after the third dose. For children ages 2 through 4 years of age, the vaccine was 71.8% effective at preventing COVID-19, a median of 2.4 months after the third dose. (Mitropoulos and Salzman, 8/23)
Bloomberg:
Pfizer Covid Vaccine Is 73% Effective Against Virus In Children Under 5
The three-dose regimen was compared with placebo injections during the period when omicron’s BA.2 version was spreading widely from March to June, Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE said Tuesday in a statement. There were 13 cases in a group of 794 vaccinated children and 21 cases among 351 children who received the placebo, the statement said. (Lauerman, 8/23)
AP:
Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective In Children Under 5
Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. (8/23)