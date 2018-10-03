Pharma Holds Breath, Bracing For A Possible Blue Wave To Take The House

Democrats have not been shy about their intent to focus on high drug prices if they regain control of the House, which the pharmaceutical industry doesn't foresee going in its favor. Meanwhile, although lawmakers blocked pharma's last attempt to attach the "doughnut hole" change to the massive opioid package, experts think lobbyists might be successful in the lame-duck months after the elections.

The Hill: Drug Companies Fear Democratic Congress

Drug companies are gearing up for a fight if Democrats take over the House. Democratic lawmakers say Republicans have gone too easy on the industry and are vowing that will change if they take power in November’s midterm elections. They are promising investigations into rising drug prices and say they will push to allow importation of cheaper medicines from other countries and to allow Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies. (Weixel and Hellmann, 10/3)

Politico: Why Congress Is Poised To Give The Drug Industry A $4B Windfall

President Donald Trump may rail against drug companies “getting away with murder,” but Congress appears to be moving in the opposite direction — helping to boost industry profits. While the pharmaceutical industry lost an eleventh-hour bid last week to attach a $4 billion windfall to Congress’ bipartisan opioid bill, lawmakers and industry analysts expect it to try again with good prospects of prevailing — perhaps as soon as the lame-duck session after the November election. (Karlin-Smith, 10/2)

And in other pharmaceutical news —

The Wall Street Journal: Former AmerisourceBergen Exec Blew Whistle That Led To Settlement

The former chief operating officer of an AmerisourceBergen Corp. unit said he revealed information that led to the company’s $625 million settlement with federal and state authorities over allegations that the firm distributed adulterated and misbranded pharmaceuticals. Michael Mullen spoke up internally, which led to his termination, and he then alerted law enforcement, said his lawyer, Bob Thomas, co-founder of the Whistleblower Law Collaborative, a Boston-based law firm that handles whistleblower cases. Mr. Mullen’s complaint was unsealed on Monday in federal court. (Rubenfeld and Maidenberg, 10/2)

Reuters: With Hemlibra, Roche Seeks To Break Into Tight Hemophilia Circle

Swiss drugmaker Roche is breaking into hemophilia A treatment, a $10 billion global market dominated by rivals who have cultivated close ties to sufferers of the genetic bleeding disorder.Roche's Hemlibra, on sale since late 2017 for patients with resistance to existing treatments, is widely expected to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's blessing for use in nearly all patients this week. The FDA declined to comment. (Miller, 10/3)

The Associated Press: US Regulators OK Updated Version Of Decades-Old Antibiotic

U.S. regulators on Tuesday approved a modernized version of a decades-old antibiotic used to treat a number of infections. Paratek Pharmaceuticals' Nuzyra was designed to overcome the problem of resistance to tetracycline, an antibiotic widely used until recent years. (Johnson, 10/2)

