Pharma Scores A Victory With New Jersey Supreme Court’s Ruling On Product Liability Litigation

The ruling essentially tightens the rules for what kind of testimony could be used against pharmaceutical companies being sued over allegations that their medications harm patients.

Stat: New Jersey Court Gives Pharma A Boost In Consumer Lawsuits

In a closely watched decision, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that higher federal standards of evidence should be applied in product liability litigation, giving a boost to drug makers because so many lawsuits are filed in the state by people who claim they were harmed by medicines. The ruling came in a long-running case involving a Roche (RHHBY) acne drug that was blamed for causing Crohn’s disease in more than 2,100 lawsuits filed against the drug maker. (Silverman, 8/3)

In other pharmaceutical news —

NPR: A Marijuana-Based Medication Prevents Seizures For Some Epilepsy Patients

The first prescription medication extracted from the marijuana plant is poised to land on pharmacists' shelves this fall. Epidiolex, made from purified cannabidiol, or CBD, a compound found in the cannabis plant, is approved for two rare types of epilepsy. Its journey to market was driven forward by one family's quest to find a treatment for their son's epilepsy. (McClurg, 8/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription