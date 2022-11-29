Phasing In Mpox, WHO Renames Monkeypox To Lessen Stigma
"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the World Health Organization announced.
Stat:
WHO To Phase Out The Name 'Monkeypox' For 'Mpox'
The World Health Organization said Monday it will phase out the name of the disease monkeypox over the next year, replacing it with the term mpox. The decision follows widespread calls for changing the name since the current international outbreak of the disease was first detected last May. (Branswell, 11/28)
NPR:
Monkeypox Renamed Mpox By World Health Organization, Citing Racist Stigma
The announcement drew a mixed response from Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor, a global health equity advocate and senior New Voices fellow at the Aspen Institute who has backed changing the name. (Chappell, 11/28)
The New York Times:
Monkeypox Has A New Name: Mpox
Monkeypox was always a bit of a misnomer, because monkeys have almost nothing to do with the disease and its transmission. (Rats are the most likely animal reservoir for the virus.) The name was inspired by a colony of caged lab monkeys in Denmark, where the virus was first identified by researchers more than a half-century ago. Since 2015, the W.H.O. has promoted new criteria for naming infectious diseases. According to the recommendations, names should aim to reduce unnecessary negative impact on travel, tourism or animal welfare, and “avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.” (Jacobs, 11/28)
Also —
The Atlantic:
The Future Of Monkeypox
In the United States, the request seems to be arriving late. The outbreak here has been in slow retreat for months—and has already left many Americans’ minds. (Wu, 11/28)
Reuters:
Factbox: Mpox Cases And Deaths Around The World
Around 100 countries where mpox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency. (11/28)