Philly Schoolkids Told To Wear Masks; Va. Students With Disabilities Win Case

In the Virginia case, the state government has agreed to require classmates and teachers to wear masks around immunocompromised students if parents request it. The settlement stands in contrast to state law, which forbids school districts from requiring mask-wearing as a covid mitigation measure, The Washington Post reported.

Reuters: Philadelphia Schools Will Require Masks As U.S. COVID Cases Spike

Public school students in Philadelphia will have to wear face coverings at school for 10 days after their winter break, officials said, as communities around the country contend with another surge of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. The mandate, which will run from Jan. 3-13, is aimed at reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses after a holiday season likely filled with more social gatherings and increased exposure, the school district said in a statement on Thursday. (12/15)

The CT Mirror: CT COVID Hospitalizations Up 58%; Officials Urge Masking Indoors

Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle. (Carlesso, 12/15)

Chicago Tribune: Chicago Likely To Soon Return To High COVID Levels

Chicago’s top doctor is warning that she expects the city to soon be at high COVID-19 levels, and Chicago will again encourage people to wear masks indoors when that happens. (Schencker, 12/15)

In related news about masks for people with disabilities —

The Washington Post: Masking Can Be Required In Classes For Virginia Students With Disabilities

Parents of students with disabilities in Virginia public schools have won the right to require that their children’s peers and teachers wear masks, after the state government agreed to a settlement with several families who had filed a lawsuit challenging a statewide mask-optional policy. (Natanson, 12/15)

On covid tracking and testing —

AP: New Hampshire Restarts COVID Wastewater Surveillance Program

A wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in communities across New Hampshire has been started by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. (12/15)

The Baltimore Sun: State Ramps Up COVID Testing, Treatment In Baltimore As Cases Climb

The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday that it is offering more access to COVID tests and treatment in Baltimore as more people are being sickened by the virus. Maryland has seen an increase in COVID hospitalizations and positivity rate since Thanksgiving, and the department of health wants residents to know that tests and treatment are available ahead of the December holidays. (Bologna, 12/15)

Bloomberg: Do Covid Tests Expire? Breaking Down Expiration Dates

With the US health officials preparing to distribute free at-home Covid-19 tests again, people who stocked up during the omicron surge may be wondering if they are still good. (Rupp and Lauerman, 12/15)

Axios: Changing The Way We Think About Rapid Tests

​​The COVID-19 rapid tests that public health officials are counting on to help fight a wintertime surge may not give an on-the-spot picture of whether a person is infected. And that could influence the way people approach the holiday season. (Moreno and Dreher, 12/16)

