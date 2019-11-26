PhRMA To Yank Millions In Funding From Nonprofit Geared Toward Helping Those Addicted To Opioids

PhRMA, which is responsible for 90 percent of the Addiction Policy Forum's funding, will walk back and then end its support by 2020. The forum was at the eye of previous controversy, with critics blasting the fact that most of its funding came from the drugmakers who they said were responsible for the crisis in the first place. News on the opioid epidemic comes out of Massachusetts and Ohio, as well.

Politico: PhRMA Ends Funding For High-Profile Addiction Treatment Group

A nonprofit that made ambitious promises to help people addicted to opioids is losing its biggest financial backer — the drug lobby. PhRMA, which has provided the Addiction Policy Forum with about 90 percent of its funding, cut its donation from $8.1 million to $6 million this year. The lobby will end all support in 2020, PhRMA and the forum’s CEO, Jessica Hulsey Nickel, confirmed. (Owemohle,11/25)

NPR: Across The Opioid Divide: Balancing Addiction Risk And Pain Relief

When Matthew Braun gets out of medical school, he'll be able to prescribe opioids. A decade ago, he was addicted to them. "The first time I ever used an opioid, I felt the most confident and powerful I'd ever felt," Braun says. "So I said, 'This is it. I want to do this the rest of my life.' "Opioids took away his anxiety, his inhibitions, his depression. And they were easy to get. (Hamilton, 11/26)

WBUR: Opioid Overdose Deaths In Mass. Continue To Trend Down

Opioid-related overdose deaths have dropped again in Massachusetts, but the presence of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl is on the rise. New data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show an almost 6% decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. (Becker, 11/25)

Boston Globe: Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths Continue Slow Decline, But Toll From Fentanyl Rises

“This is progress and this is significant, and I’m encouraged by it,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner. “This means that our public health approach to this medical illness is working. We still have a lot of work to do but we’re heading in the right direction.” (Freyer and Lukpat, 11/25)

Boston Globe: Construction Firm Launches Program To Aid Addicted Workers

Overdoses are the leading cause of workplace deaths in Massachusetts. And among Massachusetts workers who died of opioid-related overdoses from 2011 to 2015, a quarter worked in construction. With these startling facts in mind, Commodore Builders, a Boston construction management firm, on Monday rolled out a program to help its employees and their family members navigate the addiction treatment system. (Freyer, 11/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: More Ohioans Seeking Out-Of-Network Mental Health, Addiction Treatment, Despite Federal Insurance Law

Private insurance reimbursement rates to Ohio mental health providers appear to be going down, according to a new report, and more state residents are seeking inpatient and outpatient mental health and addiction treatment outside of network. (Hancock, 11/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription