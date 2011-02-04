Pay Gap Growing For Women PhysiciansNPR's Shots Blog: Female Docs Fall Further Behind On Pay
Women are playing a greater and greater role in medicine. But when it comes to salaries, they're actually losing ground. A provocative study in the current issue of the journal Health Affairs finds female physicians' average starting salaries earned nearly $17,000 less than their male counterparts' in 2008, once researchers took into account gender differences in hours clocked, choice of specialty, and other factors. And, strikingly, the trend for female doctors seems to be heading in the wrong direction (Knox, 2/3). This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.