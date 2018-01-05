Pipeline Of Generics Into Drug Marketplace Contributing To Lower Prices, CVS And Walgreens Say

But the influx of the medications might help the companies' bottom lines because generics generally have a higher margin than name-brand drugs. Meanwhile, the industry is primed for another wave of mega-mergers in the coming year.

The Wall Street Journal: CVS, Walgreens Say Drug Prices Are Easing After Years Of Ballooning

After years of surging U.S. drug prices, the two largest drugstore companies said some pricey prescription medicines are becoming more affordable. CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said Thursday that their pharmacy revenues are taking a hit from an increase in generic alternatives, particularly for some expensive specialty drugs, along with slowing price inflation for name-brand medications. (Terlep, 1/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Drug Industry Is Ripe For A Wave Of Deals

Nearly a decade ago, a wave of megamergers gripped the pharmaceutical industry. In 2018, conditions are right for a sequel. Back then, concerns about growth and tougher regulations spurred deals like Pfizer ’s $68 billion acquisition of Wyeth and Merck & Co.’s $41 billion acquisition of Schering-Plough. Today, growth concerns are rising again, and several other factors, including consolidation in other parts of health care, are setting the stage for another wave of deals. (Grant, 1/5)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Sage Therapeutics's Frenzied CEO Pushes For Depression Drug Approvals

Sage has already completed an encouraging mid-stage trial for a drug to treat major depressive disorder and positive late-stage trials for an infusion to treat postpartum depression. Though some questions about the drugs remain, their potential has built up hope that much-needed new treatments for depression could be on the horizon. The company’s successes have come at a time when much of the biopharma industry has retrenched from trying to develop such psychiatric drugs because the conditions have proven so difficult to treat. (Joseph, 1/4)

The New York Times: New Shingles Vaccine Is Cost Effective

The new shingles vaccine is expensive, but worth it, according to a new analysis in JAMA Internal Medicine. Shingles is a painful and sometimes debilitating nerve inflammation and blistering skin rash caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. Anyone who has had chickenpox is susceptible to it many years later. (Bakalar, 1/4)

