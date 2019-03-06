Planned Parenthood, American Medical Association Latest To Sue Over Family Planning Program Changes

The lawsuit comes one day after a coalition of 21 state attorneys general and California announced their legal challenges of the rule changes, which could effectively strip millions of dollars from clinics across the country. Leana Wen, Planned Parenthood’s president, called the rule “unethical, illegal and dangerous.”

The Washington Post: Planned Parenthood, American Medical Association Sue Trump Administration Over Abortion ‘Gag Rule’

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Medical Association have filed a lawsuit to block a new federal rule that would prohibit clinics participating in a program for low-income women from referring them for abortions. The groups argued in a filing in U.S. District Court in Oregon on Tuesday that the requirement would violate patients’ rights, force doctors to withhold information and harm the 4 million patients who rely on the Title X program for their health care. (Cha, 3/5)

The Hill: Planned Parenthood, Doctors Group Sue Trump Over Family Planning Program Changes

“Because of the administration’s overreach and interference in health care decision making, physicians will be prohibited from having open, frank conversations with their patients about all their healthcare options. This blatant violation of patients’ rights under the Code of Medical Ethics is untenable,” said AMA President Barbara McAneny. (Hellmann, 3/5)

Pioneer Press: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Challenges Trump Over Abortion Rule

Minnesota is one of 20 states suing President Donald Trump’s administration to block a new rule that would bar Planned Parenthood and other federally funded health clinics from talking with patients about abortion. The lawsuit, filed in an Oregon U.S. District Court, alleges that a new “gag rule” imposed on recipients of federal Title X family planning funding is an overreach of power and will deprive women of “medically sound, unbiased and affordable health care.” (Magan, 3/5)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa. Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Trump Administration’s Title X Abortion Gag Rule

Pennsylvania has joined 21 states that are challenging the legality of the Trump administration’s changes to the Title X family planning program, including a rule barring funding to clinics that make abortion referrals. Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced the state’s participation in the national lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Ore. (McCullough, 3/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription