But Planned Parenthood's counsel Paul Wolfson did not agree, saying states that didn't want to work with his clients could block the family planning funds, leading to facility closures in places like Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Modern Healthcare: Judge: It's Likely Planned Parenthood Could Get Title X Grants

A federal judge on Tuesday said the Trump administration's new criteria for Title X family planning funding may not prevent Planned Parenthood from securing a grant, signaling he may reject the group's second request to halt the formula changes. Currently, Planned Parenthood affiliates make up 84% of the Title X family planning providers, a statistic that U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said showed that many would receive funding even under HHS' new requirement that scores providers higher if they emphasize contraceptive alternatives such as natural family planning and don't mention abortion. (Dickson, 7/24)