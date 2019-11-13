Planned Parenthood Unveils Online Tool To Combat Rampant Confusion Over States’ Abortion Restrictions

Planned Parenthood's acting president, Alexis McGill Johnson, says that as states passed laws to limit abortion access, Planned Parenthood’s clientele became increasingly desperate for information. “Restrictions have just been coming so fast and furious,” she said. The new tool will direct patients to the closest Planned Parenthood facility that is able to accommodate the procedure. News on abortion comes out of Michigan and Florida, as well.

The New York Times: Unsure Of Your State’s Abortion Laws? Check Your Smartphone

As lawmakers across the country began debating and then passing a flurry of anti-abortion measures this past spring, Planned Parenthood took note of a spike in searches on both its website and online for the phrase “abortion near me.” There was rampant confusion, the organization said, with women unsure whether the procedure remained legal in their state. On Tuesday, the organization unveiled an online tool it said would offer clarity to those seeking an abortion. Called the Abortion Care Finder, it shows the nearest available Planned Parenthood abortion providers who are legally able to perform the procedure based on the user’s age, ZIP code and last menstrual cycle. (Wilson, 11/12)

CNET: Planned Parenthood Launches Abortion Health Care Finder App

The new app is available on both mobile and desktop, and will personalize info based on users' age, ZIP code and how far along in pregnancy they are. It includes data on gestational limits, parental notification and consent laws, mandatory waiting periods and other relevant rules like those requiring women to make two trips to a health care center. (Reichert and Brown, 11/12)

People: Everything You Need To Know About The 'Abortion Pill'

Though lawmakers in states like Georgia and Alabama are trying to severely limit access to abortions, they’re still legal across the United States — and women in need of one have options. Along with a surgical abortion, which occurs in a clinic or doctor’s office, women can also opt for a medical abortion, often referred to as the “abortion pill.” It’s actually the more popular of the two options, but the name is a bit of a misnomer — the procedure consists of two pills, not just one. (Mazziotta, 11/12)

The Associated Press: Michigan Lawmaker Criticized For Comparing Abortion, Slavery

A Michigan Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism from Democrats for likening abortion to slavery. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Hillsdale College's radio station last week that allowing abortion to occur "at all" is the "scourge of our country now today." "In my mind it's comparable, and people are going to be very upset when I say this, it is comparable to the scourge that we endured when we still had slavery in this country," the business owner from Clarklake said after being asked about Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's support for newly introduced legislation that would undo abortion restrictions. (11/12)

Orlando Sentinel/Tampa Bay Tribune: Abortion Parental Consent Bill Delayed As Florida Democrats, Activists Fear Court Fight

Senate Democrats on Tuesday managed to delay a key vote on a bill requiring parental consent for minors seeking an abortion, a measure abortion rights activists believe is a “Trojan horse” to overturn Florida’s broad protections for abortion rights. Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley, a supporter of the bill, bemoaned what he called deliberate tactics by Democrats to stall the measure. (Rohrer, 11/12)

