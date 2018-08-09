Planned Parenthood’s #DearSenators Campaign Against Kavanaugh Highlights Women’s Personal Abortion Stories

The national ad campaign includes Alaska and Maine, whose senators have a history of supporting abortion rights and are being watched closely for their votes on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, a panel discusses what would happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Launches Six-Figure Supreme Court Ad Campaign

Planned Parenthood Action Fund is launching a six-figure ad campaign as part of a broader effort by progressive groups to highlight personal stories of individuals who could be impacted if President Trump's nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is confirmed to the Supreme Court. The buy, announced Wednesday, includes TV ads in Maine and Alaska, the home states of two potential GOP swing votes: Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. It also includes a nationwide digital ad. (Carney, 8/8)

The CT Mirror: Panel: Women Would Retain Right To Abortion In CT If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

If the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established women’s constitutional right to abortion were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, women would still have that right in Connecticut where it was codified into law decades ago, participants in a state discussion panel said Wednesday. ... Many have questioned the fate of Roe v. Wade, since Kennedy’s retirement and President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Kennedy. (Rigg, 8/8)

