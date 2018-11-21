Planning To Take Part In A Turkey Trot? How Running Became A Healthy Tradition Before The Big Meal

“It’s become the thing to do on Thanksgiving,'' says Anne Reif, organizer of the event in Buffalo, where Turkey Trots got their start in 1896. Thanksgiving is the most popular day of the year to run with more than 1,000 races scheduled, but experts say the calories you burn won't come close to matching what you consume. Other public health news focuses on older exercisers' younger muscles, banks keeping a watch on seniors, the best way to breathe, and more.

The New York Times: How Turkey Trots Became A Thanksgiving Tradition

In a matter of mere hours, you are likely to ingest a heaping plate of food: turkey, gravy and stuffing — need we go on? Then, a bit later, you may well return for seconds. You know this. And so you set your alarm a few hours early, lace up your running shoes and pile into the family van for a brisk Thanksgiving Day 5K. (Stevens, 11/21)

The New York Times: Regular Exercise May Keep Your Body 30 Years ‘Younger’

The muscles of older men and women who have exercised for decades are indistinguishable in many ways from those of healthy 25-year-olds, according to an uplifting new study of a group of active septuagenarians. These men and women also had much higher aerobic capacities than most people their age, the study showed, making them biologically about 30 years younger than their chronological ages, the study’s authors concluded. (Reynolds, 11/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Banks Monitor Older Customers For Cognitive Decline

Banks, brokerage firms and other financial institutions are starting to monitor older customers for mental capacity and susceptibility to fraud. But then the question is this: Once a financial institution suspects that a customer is becoming cognitively impaired or increasingly at risk of fraud, what does it do with this information? Financial exploitation of seniors is an underreported problem. (Ward, 11/20)

The New York Times: Breathing Through The Nose May Offer Unique Brain Benefits

Folklore, spiritual traditions and even mothers have for ages drawn an implicit connection between respiration and state of mind: Breathe in deeply through your nose, we are told, to clarify thoughts, achieve serenity, defuse tantrums. There isn’t a lot of scientific evidence to back up these ideas, but a growing number of experiments have been looking at the influence that breathing has on our cognition. In October, a study in The Journal of Neuroscience considered the relationship between memory and how we breathe. (Reynolds, 11/20)

Stat: To Catch Misconduct, Journals Are Hiring Research Integrity Czars

Scientific journals’ creation of dedicated positions for rooting out misconduct before publication comes amid growing awareness of such issues, and stems from a recognition that spot-checking and other ad hoc arrangements were insufficient. ...A 2016 study found that roughly 4 percent of published papers have evidence of doctored or duplicated images, but researchers have been sounding the alarm since at least 1994, according to Mike Rossner, the founder of Image Data Integrity Inc., which consults with publishers and universities. (Oransky and Marcus, 11/21)

