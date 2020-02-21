‘Police Are Confused’: When It Comes To Making Arrests In Boston Over Marijuana, There’s No Easy Answer

Police leaders say law enforcement is stuck in the middle between legal, tax-paying sellers and the competing illicit growers and sellers. Other news on marijuana looks at pros and cons of legalization, medical marijuana, and regulations on growing hemp.

Boston Globe: Police ‘Confused’ About Their Role In World Of Legal Marijuana, Former BPD Head Ed Davis Says

Marijuana stores are slowly opening around Massachusetts, but industry analysts estimate that three-quarters of all cannabis sales still occur under the table.In that climate, police leaders say they are unsure of their role when it comes to unlicensed marijuana sellers. They are caught between licensed companies that are urging crackdowns on their non-tax-paying competitors selling cheaper cannabis, and communities calling for no more pot arrests, which have historically targeted people of color. (Martin, 2/20)

Dallas Morning News: John Cornyn Opposes Legal Pot, Says Marijuana Use May Harm Kids, Pregnant Women

Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says he opposes legalizing marijuana because he worries about “public health consequences,” such as potential harm to young people’s still-forming brains and ill effects on pregnant women and their fetuses. Two days after virtually all of his Democratic opponents agreed weed should be legal, Cornyn said Thursday that he opposes “normalizing a drug like marijuana” until many health concerns he has are put to rest. (Garrett, 2/20)

Times Union: Cuomo To Tour Legal Marijuana States Ahead Of Legalization Fight

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he will embark on a cross-country tour of legal marijuana states as part of his effort to legalize the drug in New York. At a press event in New York City, Cuomo said he plans to visit Massachusetts, Illinois and either California or Colorado — three states that have "different versions" of legalized recreational marijuana programs. He said the goal is to find out what's worked for them, what hasn't, and what they've learned in the process. (Bump, 2/20)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Proposed Legislation Would Allow Testing Of Missouri Workers For Medical Pot

Using medical marijuana in Missouri could get you fired if a new proposal becomes law. Legislation sponsored by Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, would allow employers to test employees and prospective employees for medical marijuana, and give employers the discretion to act based on the test results. It would also allow employers to prohibit the use of medical marijuana at their businesses. (Stewart, 2/20)

The Hill: Kentucky House Passes Medical Marijuana Bill After Decade Of Failed Attempts

Kentucky’s state House on Thursday passed a measure that would legalize medical marijuana in the state after several unsuccessful earlier attempts. The bill passed the chamber in a 65-30 vote, with all but two Democrats and a majority of Republican members present voting for it, the Courier-Journal reported. (Budryk, 2/20)

Stateline: Hot Hemp Pits States Against Feds

New federal regulations would make it harder for hemp growers to prove their plants are not marijuana, in what could be a major setback to a promising industry legalized just two years ago, farmers and state officials say. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in October unveiled stricter standards for hemp testing than many states had allowed under pilot programs that date to 2014. Now states are scrambling to adapt, and farmers are worrying they’ll face a higher risk of having to destroy crops that test “hot” as marijuana. (Quinton AND Simpson, 2/21)

