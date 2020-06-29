Police Violence Against Latinos Underreported, Castro Says
"It's not an issue that's associated with Latinos in the same way that it's associated with African American men in particular, but it has been a real problem for the Latino community throughout the country, particularly in inner city neighborhoods of folks being profiled, folks being killed over the years," said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) in an interview Sunday. Also: Images of police brutality may cause trauma; New York's top policeman discusses protests.
NPR:
Joaquin Castro Calls Police Violence A Major, If Underreported, Problem For Latinos
The deaths of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez in Tucson and 18-year old Andres Guardado in Los Angeles have reignited calls to not only end incidents of police brutality against Black people, but also those against Latinx people. Ingram-Lopez died in April calling out for his grandmother while he was handcuffed and kept face-down by officers for some 12 minutes. Guardado ran from two police officers who shot him six times near the auto repair shop where he worked earlier this month. (Silva, 6/28)
AP:
Images Of Brutality Against Black People Spur Racial Trauma
Since Wanda Johnson’s son was shot and killed by a police officer in Oakland, California, 11 years ago, she has watched video after video of similar encounters between Black people and police. Each time, she finds herself reliving the trauma of losing her son, Oscar Grant, who was shot to death by a transit police officer. Most recently, Johnson couldn’t escape the video of George Floyd, pinned to the ground under a Minneapolis officer’s knee as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (Nasir, 6/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
New York’s Top Black Policeman Addresses ‘Passionate Outrage’
When Benjamin Tucker joined the New York Police Department in 1969, he was one of only a few black officers. Racism was part of life on and off the job, Mr. Tucker said. Once, while working as a plainclothes officer in 1974, he said, he was beaten by a white officer in a case of mistaken identity amid a police response to a street fight in Brooklyn. He never received an apology, he said. Today, the majority of NYPD officers are people of color, and as first deputy commissioner, Mr. Tucker is the second-highest-ranking officer in the department. (Chapman, 6/28)