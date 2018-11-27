Policies To Protect Religious Hospitals From Having To Perform Abortions Tie Hands Of Doctors Who Want To In Their Free Time

Part-time work is common for outpatient physicians, but providers on the hunt for jobs are sometimes shocked to discover that their potential employer could limit that work based on ethical and moral grounds.

NPR: Catholic Hospitals Restrict Doctors From Moonlighting As Abortion Providers

Doctors who are opposed to abortions don't have to provide them. Since the 1970s, a series of federal rules have provided clinicians with "conscience protections" that help them keep their jobs if they don't want to perform or assist with the procedure. Religious hospitals are also protected. Catholic health care systems, for example, are protected if they choose not to provide abortions or sterilizations. Doctors who work for religious hospitals usually sign contracts that they'll uphold religious values in their work. (Gordon, 11/26)

In other news on abortion —

Dallas Morning News: Could Having Brett Kavanaugh On The Supreme Court Affect Abortion Laws In Texas?

When Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court this year, the bench tipped to the right, leading abortion rights supporters and opponents to wonder about the fate of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. Mary Volcansek, a political science professor at Texas Christian University, said despite abortion being legal for the last 45 years, many states — including Texas — have passed highly restrictive laws, making Roe almost irrelevant. (Stone, 11/26)

