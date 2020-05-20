Political Operatives Recruiting ‘Pro-Trump’ Doctors To Become Public Face Of Reopening Message
Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, confirmed that the doctors are being recruited, but said, “Anybody who joins one of our coalitions is vetted." Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to disregard scientists' advice even when it comes from his own administration.
The Associated Press:
Trump Allies Lining Up Doctors To Prescribe Rapid Reopening
Republican political operatives are recruiting “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks proposed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The plan was discussed in a May 11 conference call with a senior staffer for the Trump reelection campaign organized by CNP Action, an affiliate of the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy. (Biesecker and Dearen, 5/20)
The Associated Press:
Analysis: Trump Flouts The Experts, Even In Own Government
When the nation’s top infectious disease doctor warned it could be risky for schools to open this fall, President Donald Trump said that was unacceptable. When experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention produced a roadmap for how Americans could slowly get back to work and other activities, Trump’s top advisers rejected it. And when the Food and Drug Administration warned against taking a malaria drug to combat COVID-19 except in rare circumstances, Trump asked his doctor for it anyway. (Madhani and Pace, 5/20)
The Washington Post:
Trump Describes Medical Researchers As Enemies Because He Doesn’t Like Their Results
This idea that there was this study undercutting the utility of the drug Trump has been championing for two months clearly stuck with the president. Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon after a meeting with Republican senators, he again disparaged the study. “If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape. They were very old. Almost dead,” Trump said. He described the study as “a Trump-enemy statement.” A few hours later, again pressed on his use of the drug for an unproven purpose, Trump again suggested that opposition to it was simply political. (Bump, 5/19)