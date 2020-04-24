Pompeo Hints That Decision To Cut Off WHO Funding Could Be Permanent
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the World Health Organization, which President Donald Trump targeted in recent weeks, needs a "structural fix" for its "shortcomings" before the U.S. would consider resuming funding. Critics of the Trump administration say the president is unfairly scapegoating the global organization as a way to shift blame from his administration's early missteps. Meanwhile, the United States' response to the pandemic may have undermined its position as a global leader.
Reuters:
Pompeo Says U.S. May Never Restore WHO Funds After Cutoff Over Pandemic
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the COVID-19 pandemic shows the need to overhaul the World Health Organization, warning that Washington may never restore WHO funding and could even work to set up an alternative to the U.N. body instead. As Pompeo launched fresh attacks on the WHO, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives accused the Trump administration of trying to “scapegoat” the institution to distract from its own handling of the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to President Donald Trump, they called for the immediate restoration of U.S. funding, which Trump suspended last week after accusing the WHO of being “China-centric” and of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the outbreak. (Brunnstrom and Pamuk, 4/23)
The Hill:
Trump Escalates WHO Fight By Redirecting Funds To Other Groups
The U.S. is starting to shift its World Health Organization (WHO) contributions to other health-focused groups, marking an escalation in President Trump’s fight with the WHO. The move is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to punish the WHO after suspending payments to the global health body pending a “review” of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Kelly, 4/23)
The Associated Press:
Coronavirus Shakes The Conceit Of ‘American Exceptionalism’
What if the real “invisible enemy” is the enemy from within — America’s very institutions? When the coronavirus pandemic came from distant lands to the United States, it was met with cascading failures and incompetencies by a system that exists to prepare, protect, prevent and cut citizens a check in a national crisis. The molecular menace posed by the new coronavirus has shaken the conceit of “American exceptionalism” like nothing big enough to see with your own eyes. (Woodward, 4/24)