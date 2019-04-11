Popular Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper May Be Recalled Over Safety Issues

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there's an issue with babies rolling over in the product and not being able to roll back to a safe position. The panel is considering asking the company to voluntarily recall the product, but a Fisher-Price executive says they stand by the safety of the Rock 'n Play.

NPR: Consumer Safety Agency May Ask Fisher-Price To Recall Rock 'n Play Sleepers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering asking Fisher-Price to voluntarily recall its popular Rock 'n Play sleeper, according to acting chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. The federal agency, tasked with regulating consumer products, has "identified a hazard with rollover issues," in which babies move onto their stomachs or sides and can't return to their back. Buerkle has confirmed that 10 babies older than three months have died in the cot since 2015, and says the agency is in the midst of investigating another 22 deaths to see if they are linked to the sleeper. (Ellis, 4/10)

In other consumer safety news —

Reuters: CEO Sees Bayer 'Massively' Affected By Herbicide Litigation

Bayer's chief executive on Thursday acknowledged the German maker of pharmaceuticals and crop chemicals was facing massive challenges from a wave of lawsuits over an alleged carcinogenic effect of its Roundup weedkiller. "We have lost two cases in lower courts. That is why the company is massively affected. You see it in our share price," CEO Werner Baumann said in a panel discussion at an academic business event in Cologne. (4/11)

