Possibility That E-Cigarette Use Triggers Seizures In Some Users Investigated By FDA

The cases go back to 2010, with a noticeable uptick in reports beginning mid-2018. The FDA has yet to determine if e-cigarette use is responsible for the seizures, but the agency is concerned enough that it is warning users to be aware of the possibility.

The Associated Press: US Investigates Seizure Risk With Electronic Cigarettes

U.S. health officials are investigating whether electronic cigarettes may trigger seizures in some people who use the nicotine-vaping devices. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it has reviewed 35 reports of seizures among e-cigarettes users, mainly in young people. Regulators stressed it's not yet clear whether vaping is responsible. But they said they're concerned and encouraged the public to report information about the issue. (Perrone, 4/3)

The Hill: FDA Investigating Reports Of Seizures After Vaping

The FDA has not established a pattern among reported cases: Seizures have been reported among first-time e-cigarette users and experienced users, and they have been reported as occurring immediately after inhalation and as much as a day after use. (Weixel, 4/3)

Stat: FDA Is Investigating Reports Of Seizures After Vaping

“While 35 cases may not seem like much compared to the total number of people using e-cigarettes, we are nonetheless concerned by these reported cases,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said in a statement. (Thielking, 4/3)

Reuters: FDA Warns Of Potential Seizure Risk In Some Users Of E-Cigarettes

Seizures or convulsions are known potential side effects of nicotine poisoning and have been reported in relation to intentional or accidental swallowing of nicotine-containing e-liquids, according to the FDA statement. (4/3)

USA Today: Seizures Reported In Teens, Young Adult Vapers, FDA Says

Gottlieb has been a vocal critic of electronic cigarette makers for not doing enough to keep the devices out of the hands of young people. E-cigarette use was up 78% among high school students and 48% among middle-school students from 2017 to 2018, according to federal data. (O'Donnell, 4/3)

USA Today: Quitting Smoking? With Vaping Under Fire, Tobacco-Free Snuff An Option

As federal regulators and state legislators race to restrict electronic cigarettes – the most effective means to quit smoking – at least two other companies are introducing alternatives that involve nicotine without the need to inhale. Vaping, the most criticized smoking cessation option, will have a version of tobacco-free snuff to compete with starting this month. At the same time, the makers of Camel cigarettes are bringing back dissolvable nicotine lozenges. (O'Donnell, 4/3)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: GOP Lawmaker To Propose Raising Tobacco Age Of Sale To 21

A Republican lawmaker will introduce legislation this week that would raise tobacco age of sale requirements from 18 to 21. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) said his intent is to keep tobacco products like e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers. ...Aderholt cited data from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that shows 15 to 17-year-olds are getting access to tobacco products from older friends who are legally allowed to purchase them. (Hellmann, 4/3)

