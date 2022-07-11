Possible Biomarker For Long Covid Identified In Blood

Boston researchers suggest that finding spike proteins in the blood up to 12 months after covid infections is an indicator for long covid that could help diagnoses of the illness. Other reports say big pharma is being slower to tackle long covid than the speed the industry achieved to fight covid itself.

The Boston Globe: Boston Researchers May Have Found Biomarker For Long COVID

Researchers say they have found the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein circulating in the blood of long COVID patients up to 12 months after they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital said the findings suggested the spike protein was a potential biomarker that could be helpful in diagnosing and treating long COVID patients. (Finucane, 7/7)

The Wall Street Journal: Long Covid Is An Elusive Target For Big Pharma

The drug industry developed Covid-19 vaccines and treatments at breakneck speed, saving millions of lives in the process. Yet treatments for the post-viral illness known as long Covid, which is afflicting millions, are nowhere close to being developed. The lack of urgency around developing treatments is both a missed opportunity for the healthcare industry and a drag on the economy as an array of conditions such as dizziness and chest pain force many Americans to at least temporarily stop working. (Wainer, 7/11)

In other news about the spread of covid —

AP: New York City Health Officials Urge Return To Indoor Masking

New York City public health officials on Friday urged residents to return to indoor mask-wearing, noting how they’re seeing high levels of COVID-19 infection. To help slow the spread, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommended in a tweet that “all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.” (7/8)

Bloomberg: New York City Cuts Back On Covid Testing Amid US Surge In Infections

New York City is scaling back on Covid-19 testing sites despite omicron subvariants that are driving a nationwide rise in new case and hospitalization rates. The city’s public health system has been shutting down hundreds of testing sites as public attention to the virus fades, according to its website. Meanwhile, the rate of positive results to total tests, an indicator of the speed of spread, rose to 15.4% this week, about four times what it was in April. (Taylor, 7/9)

CIDRAP: Survey Shows Americans Souring On COVID-19 Response

Americans are not happy with the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center. The survey of more than 10,000 US adults, conducted in early May, found that 62% think the country's COVID-19 response has given too little priority to the needs of K-12 students, while significant shares say too little priority has been given to supporting overall quality of life (48%), business and economic activity (46%), and respecting individuals' choices (46%). (7/8)

CBS News: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson confirmed Sunday night. Schumer, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is only experiencing "very mild" symptoms, the spokesperson said in a statement. The 71-year-old's positive test came as part of his regular testing regimen, according to the statement. Per CDC guidance, he will quarantine and work remotely this week. (Albert, 7/10)

In vaccine rollout news —

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID Vaccine Uptake For Bay Area Babies, Toddlers Outpaces State And US

In late June, when pediatrician Dr. Nelson Branco opened up COVID vaccine appointments for his youngest patients — babies and toddlers under 5 years old — parents raced to book some 250 slots within the first 48 hours. By late last week, nearly 20% of Branco’s roughly 1,500 patients in this age group had gotten their first shot. The doctor, who practices in Larkspur and Novato, anticipates that over the next few weeks, it will double to 40%. (Ho, 7/10)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Kids Getting Vaccines At Slightly Quicker Rate Than National Average

Caitlin Chmiel was furious and worried when her 2-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 the week the federal government approved vaccines for the nation’s youngest kids in mid-June — when quicker action meant her daughter might have been vaccinated and had more protection against the virus. (Harper, 7/11)

AP: Court: Health Care Workers In Lawsuit Must Reveal Identities

Nine health care workers who sued Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to reveal their identities. (7/10)

Newsweek: Trump Avoids Word 'Vaccine' At Alaska Rally After Boos Over It In Alabama

Former President Donald Trump appeared to avoid saying the word "vaccine" during his rally in Alaska on Saturday after he was booed for encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated in past rallies. (Stanton, 7/10)

Fortune: Could A Universal Coronavirus Vaccine Be The Silver Bullet That Ends This Pandemic—And The Next?

First-generation vaccines were not the panacea hoped for in COVID-19’s early days. Nor did herd immunity swoop in and save the day. Could a so-called “pan-coronavirus” vaccine be the long-awaited silver bullet that ends the COVID pandemic—and the next one, too? Answer: It’s complicated. (Prater, 7/10)

