Post-Roe Tally: 66 Clinics Cease Providing Abortion In States With Bans
A Guttmacher Institute analysis finds that at least 66 abortion clinics have halted procedures in the 15 states that enacted bans over the past 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Only 13 clinics are still operational, all in Georgia. More than 22 million American women of reproductive age live in those states.
NPR:
66 Clinics Stopped Providing Abortions In The 100 Days Since Roe Fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. (Simmons-Duffin, 10/6)
AP:
At Least 66 US Clinics Have Halted Abortions, Institute Says
All 13 of the remaining clinics are in Georgia. The other states have no providers offering abortions, though some of their clinics are offering care other than abortions. Nationally, there were more than 800 abortion clinics in 2020, the institute said. ... The new report does not include data on hospitals and physician offices that provided abortion and stopped them after the court ruling, but Jones noted that clinics provide most U.S. abortions, including procedures and dispensing abortion medication. Recent Guttmacher data show just over half of U.S. abortions are done with medication. (10/5)
In abortion news from Idaho and Michigan —
NPR:
Idaho's Supreme Court Will Hear Challenges To Restrictive Abortion Laws
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws. (Luchetta, 10/6)
Detroit Free Press:
Demand For Abortions In Michigan Doubles Among Out-Of-State Residents
They're coming to Michigan from Ohio and Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Some by car and others by hourslong bus rides or by plane. All seek to end an unwanted pregnancy. (Jordan Shamus, 10/5)
Protests are planned today —
ABC News:
Students At More Than 50 Schools, Universities Stage Reproductive Justice Protests
Students at more than 60 high schools and universities across at least 29 states are holding student strikes and events on Thursday to fight for reproductive justice. The self-dubbed "Day of Student Action" is organized by the Graduate Student Action Network, a group formed in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ending federal protections for abortion rights, and the Young Democratic Socialists of America. (El-Bawab and DiMartino, 10/6)