Potential Competitor To Genomic Sequencing Giant Illumina Emerges From China

If the Chinese company's technology can do what executives say it can, then the competition it brings into the marketplace could drive down the already-plummeting cost of genome sequencing. Other industry news focuses on hospices, health care systems, and hospitals.

Stat: Can A Chinese Company's Powerful New Genome Sequencer Compete In The U.S.?

Nearly two years ago, the San Diego-based genomics giant Illumina reaffirmed its dominance of the DNA sequencing market when it announced a fast and powerful new machine, called the NovaSeq, that’s since been adopted in labs all over the world. (Robbins, 10/25)

Modern Healthcare: Nearly Half Of Hospices Surveyed Might Not Survive A Federal Audit - Modern Healthcare Transformation Hub

Nearly half (46%) of 174 hospice agencies surveyed by Optima Healthcare Solutions said they aren't confident that they could sustain the financial impact of a federal audit. The proper technology and infrastructure to manage their clinical documentation was at the core of their concerns. Ninety-four percent said their clinical documentation system or process needed at least some improvement. Only about a third said they are using software customized for hospices. (Kacik, 10/24)

Miami Herald: Aetna, Coventry To Split With Mount Sinai Miami Beach

Two South Florida healthcare institutions are waging a public fight over the price of healthcare services and warning of a potential breakup that could affect more than 100,000 Miami-Dade residents. Aetna Health and Coventry Health Care of Florida, which provide health insurance coverage for workers in large companies and for people with Medicare and Medicaid, informed their members earlier this month that Mount Sinai Medical Center will be “leaving” their provider network. (Chang, 10/24)

Chicago Tribune: Advocate, NorthShore, Comer Partnering On Pediatric Care

Three of the biggest local names in health care are partnering to expand their pediatric offerings and their reach — the latest effort by area hospital systems to spread services to wider swaths of Chicagoland. Advocate Children’s Hospital and NorthShore University HealthSystem, which teamed up on pediatric care earlier this year, began their new collaboration with University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital this month. (Schencker, 10/24)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Hospital Quality Helps Cincinnati Get High Marks For Health Care

Cincinnati is continuing to get high marks for its health care. This week, Healthgrades reported that Cincinnati ranked No. 4 in its 2019 rankings of the top 100 cities in the country who get health care right. (Pugh, 10/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription