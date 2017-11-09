Potential HHS Pick’s Ties To Pharma Raise Questions About Trump’s Mission To Curb High Prices

Alex Azar served at Eli Lilly for a decade, including five years as president of its U.S. Lilly USA, LLC unit.

Reuters: Ex-Pharma Exec Azar Is Top Choice to Run U.S. Health Agency: Sources Alex Azar, a former pharmaceutical company executive, is U.S. President Donald Trump's top pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, two sources with knowledge of the confidential process said on condition of anonymity on Wednesday. Azar served at Eli Lilly for a decade, including five years as president of its U.S. Lilly USA, LLC unit. (Abutaleb, 11/8)

Azar, who worked at Eli Lilly & Co., would be the administration’s point person on running -- or dismantling -- Obamacare, the health program enacted by Trump’s predecessor that insures millions of Americans. He will also oversee Medicare and Medicaid, along with dozens of public health programs and sub-agencies. Trump is in Asia for an extended trip and could still change his mind before a replacement is officially named. At Lilly, Azar ran U.S. operations. Trump has been highly critical of the drug industry, saying that companies are “getting away with murder” and threatening to use the federal government’s buying power to bring down prices. However, he’s taken no concrete action yet to do so. (Edney, 11/8)