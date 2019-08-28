‘Potential Wrongdoing’ That May Have Resulted In Multiple Deaths At VA Hospital Prompts Federal Investigation

As many as 11 patients' deaths may be under investigation as officials look into allegations stemming from care at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The Associated Press: VA Investigating Patient Deaths At West Virginia Hospital

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday it is investigating allegations of “potential wrongdoing” resulting in multiple patient deaths at a VA hospital in West Virginia. VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal said in a statement his office has been looking with federal law enforcement into allegations at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said in a statement he “will do everything in my power to investigate these accusations and get to the bottom of what happened.” (8/27)

In other VA news —

The Associated Press: Hampton VA Medical Center Gets New Director

A 28-year veteran of the Navy Medical Service Corps will be the new director of the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Virginia. The Daily Press reports David Collins’ hiring was announced Tuesday by VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, which covers veteran’s hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. He’ll oversee care at the hospital and outpatient clinics in Virginia Beach and Elizabeth City, North Carolina. (8/28)

