Powerful California Nurses Union Eyes National Audience For ‘Medicare For All’ Campaign

Previously, the California Nurses Association, which represents 100,000 nurses across California, focused on the state's efforts to shift to single-payer health care. But the organization is rebranding its efforts to go national. In other news, a new poll reveals single-payer's popularity with younger Americans.

Sacramento Bee: CA Nurses Go National With ‘Medicare-For-All’ Campaign

The California Nurses Association, which led the coalition behind the high-profile 2017 push for a single-payer system, has re-branded its campaign with the slogan “Fight to Win Medicare-for-All!” Its social media feeds reflect the new national scope of their efforts. Until this month, the coalition, previously called “Campaign for a Healthy California,” was focused solely on passing a single-payer health care bill in California. (Hart, 10/26)

The Associated Press: AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young People Back Single-Payer Health Care

Large majorities of young Americans want to see an expansion of government services, including a single-payer health care program, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV. According to the poll, 69 percent of young Americans between the ages of 15 and 34 favor a national health plan, known as a single-payer program. Eighty-eight percent of young Democrats and 40 percent of young Republicans favor a government-run health insurance program, according to the poll. Roughly two-thirds of young independents are in favor. (Summers, 10/24)

