Pre-Term Birth Rates Worsen For Fourth Year In A Row, With Deep South Faring The Worst By Far

Fifteen states and Puerto Rico were given either a D or an F on the March of Dimes' annual report card on premature births. Only Oregon nabbed an A grade.

Chicago Tribune: Premature Birth Rates Are So High In Chicago And Illinois That The March Of Dimes Annual Report Card Gave Them Both A D+

Premature birth rates and other factors related to maternal and infant health remain “alarming” in the United States, according to the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that supports research, education and advocacy related to those issues. ...Illinois received a D+, as did Chicago, where 10.7% and 10.6% of all births in 2018 were premature, or occurred earlier than 37 weeks gestation. The letter grades are assigned based on the organization’s determination of how far rates are from a goal of 8.1% or less. (Thayer, 11/4)

The Oregonian: Oregon Tops U.S. States With Few Premature Births, But Minorities Still Left Behind

Oregon in 2018 had the lowest rate of premature births of any state, according to a new March of Dimes report, but that’s not necessarily a cause for celebration. For every 100,000 births in Oregon last year, 7,800 babies were born while still developing inside the womb. The earlier babies are born, the more likely they are to die or have temporary or even life-long health problems. (Zarkhin, 11/4)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Premature Birth Rates In Louisiana Are Among The Worst In U.S., Report Says

Louisiana is one of six states to earn an “F” grade on the March of Dimes' annual report card for premature births. The 2019 report measures preterm birth rates across the U.S., assigning a grade based on the percentage of premature births in the previous year, drawing from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. A rate of 7.7% or fewer preterm births earned a state an A grade, while a rate of 11.5% or more garnered an F. Most states received B and C grades, with nine states receiving a D and just one, Oregon, receiving an A. (Woodruff, 11/4)

KY3/KSPR: Missouri & Arkansas Receives Poor Grades From March Of Dimes

The March of Dimes gave Missouri a D+ and Arkansas an F when it comes to premature birth rates and maternal health. Missouri has a premature birth rate of 10.7%, while Arkansas has a premature birth rate of 11.6%. The nonprofit, which works to improve the health of mothers and babies across the United States, released their annual report cards Monday morning. March of Dimes believes premature birth rates and complications from it are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. For the first time, the organization is trying to connect maternal health factors and premature birth rates in their report cards. The report cards are meant to be a national, state and local call to action. (11/4)

Press Enterprise: Rise In Preterm Births Gives California A ‘B’ Grade From March Of Dimes

The preterm birth rate in California has increased to 8.8%, reaching a 10-year high and earning the state a “B” grade for its preterm birth rate, one key indicator of maternal and infant health, the March of Dimes said Monday. Los Angeles County’s preterm birth rate ranks fifth highest in the state; the rate remains high at 9.0%, unchanged from last year’s report, and up from the rate of 8.8% reported by March of Dimes in 2017. (11/4)

WRAL: March Of Dimes Report: When It Comes To The Health Of Moms And Babies, North Carolina Earns A D+

North Carolina earned a D+ for its preterm birth rate, according to the 2019 March of Dimes Report Card. The annual report, released Monday, shows that the state slightly improved its rate from last year, but still ranks 36th among the 50 states, according to a press release about the report. Women aged 15 to 44 in North Carolina also are more likely to be uninsured, have inadequate prenatal care and live in poverty when compared to their peers across the country. (Hall, 11/4)

WCIV: March Of Dimes: South Carolina Earns 'D-' On Preterm Birth, Worsening From Last Year

South Carolina earned a “D-” for its preterm birth rate, one key indicator of maternal and infant health. The 'Report Card' includes a new focus on maternal health and highlights solutions and policy actions, officials said. (11/4)

WZTV: Preterm Birth Rates In Tennessee, Kentucky Among Worst Per March Of Dimes Analysis

A new report from the March of Dimes grading states on preterm birth rates grades Tennessee and Kentucky among the worst in the nation. The '2019 March of Dimes Report Card' examines the state of maternal and infant health in states and cities across the country. Nationally, the preterm birth rate increased for the fourth year from 9.63% in 2015 to 10.02% in 2018. The report states the findings are concerning since premature birth and complications are the largest contributors to infant death. (Mojica, 11/4)

Iowa Public Radio: Report: Nearly One In Ten Iowa Babies Are Born Premature

A new report has found that nearly one in ten Iowa children are born pre-term. The annual report by the non-profit March of Dimes gave Iowa a "C" for its pre-term birthrate. It reports 9.9 percent of babies were born pre-term last year, up from 9.2 percent in 2017. It's the highest rate the state has seen in a decade. (Krebs, 11/4)

WUSF/Health News Florida: Premature Birth Rates In Florida Increase Again

The March of Dimes has awarded Florida a C- ranking when it comes its rate of premature births, a ranking only slightly worse than the national average. Early delivery – defined as less than 37 weeks of pregnancy – is one key indicator of maternal and infant health. It increased in Florida this year to 10.3 percent. This compares to a rate of 10.2% from the previous year. (Miller, 11/5)

WTVM: Alabama Receives 'F' On March Of Dimes Annual Report Card

Ahead of World Prematurity Day, the March of Dimes has released its annual report card, which looks at preterm birth rates from across the country. Among several southern states, Alabama has received an "F" when it comes to premature births. The report says 12.5% of births in Alabama are preterm. This is an increase from what the state has seen in previous years. (McGalliard, 11/4)

KFOR.Com: Oklahoma’s Preterm Birth Rate Is Worsening, March Of Dimes Report States

An organization that is working to improve the health of mothers and babies says it is becoming increasingly concerned after a recent report card. Recently, the March of Dimes released its 2019 March of Dimes Report Card that reveals Oklahoma’s current state of maternal and infant health. In the report, Oklahoma earned a ‘D-‘ after the preterm birth rate increased to 11.4% compared to 11.1% last year. (11/4)

The Gazette: Premature Births Increase In Colorado, According To Report

Colorado’s rate of premature births increased in 2018, to 9.2%, up from the prior year’s 8.8%. (Karlik, 11/4)

Read the March of Dimes annual report card here.

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription