Preexisting Conditions, Other Health Policy Statements Also Come To Fore In Gubernatorial Elections

News outlets examine the specifics of the candidates vying for the state top spot in Florida, Connecticut and Ohio.

Miami Herald: Analyzing Details Of Gillum, DeSantis Healthcare Plans

During last week’s final Florida governor’s debate between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, an ugly back-and-forth over alleged ethical lapses grabbed headlines. It also overshadowed what might have otherwise been the news of the night: DeSantis announced he had uploaded his long-awaited healthcare plan to his campaign site. (Mahoney, 10/30)

The CT Mirror: Taking The Pulse Of The Gubernatorial Candidates' Views On Health Care

The three leading gubernatorial candidates all agree that government must protect insurance coverage for pre-existing medical conditions — a key provision of the Affordable Care Act — and that the opioid epidemic is a major public health crisis that must continue to be a top priority. They also all say that more needs to be done to bring down the costs of expensive prescription drugs and support Medicaid expansion — an issue being fought in elections outside of Connecticut — which extended coverage to low-income adults who do not have minor children and were not disabled. (Rigg, 10/30)

The Associated Press: In Tight Race, Ohio Governor Rivals Hedging Bets On Trump

Locked in a tight race for governor in the perennial swing state of Ohio, Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray are using the final stretch to hedge their bets on Donald Trump. ... Cordray, the Obama-era consumer protection chief, has continually hit DeWine for opposing insurance protections for those with pre-existing conditions, a top issue this year among voters. He points to DeWine's decision to join Republicans' lawsuit seeking to do away with the federal Affordable Care Act that includes such protections. (Carr Smyth, 10/30)

And here's the latest on another statewide election: Massachusetts' ballot question on nurse-staffing levels -

WBUR: Most Mass. Voters Now Oppose Ballot Question About Nurse Staffing

Massachusetts voters are souring on a ballot measure that would limit the numbers of patients assigned to nurses, according to a WBUR poll (topline results, crosstabs) out Wednesday that shows 58 percent of voters now plan to say "no" on Question 1. Earlier polls showed the "yes" camp leading or tied with the "no" side. (Borchers, 10/31)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription