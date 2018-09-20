Preexisting Conditions Protections Becoming Achilles’ Heel For Republicans On The Trail

Candidates are struggling to make their promises to protect coverage for people with preexisting conditions believable to voters. “What you have to do at this point is duck and cover," said one Republican strategist. Midterm news comes out of Illinois and Georgia, as well.

Politico: Republicans ‘Duck And Cover’ On Pre-Existing Conditions

Republicans are struggling to convince voters they will protect people with pre-existing conditions as Democrats trying to build a blue wave for November pound them for threatening to take away sick people’s health care. Republicans have sought for weeks to defuse public angst over the issue, alternately vowing to protect coverage for vulnerable Americans while trying to fire up opposition to Democrats’ growing embrace of single payer. (Cancryn, 9/19)

Chicago Sun Times: Planned Parenthood Boosts Casten Campaign With $400K Ad Buy

Planned Parenthood on Thursday plans to announce a six-figure ad buy to help bolster Democrat Sean Casten’s campaign against incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., in an effort to help Democrats win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives this fall. Casten, a political newcomer and former clean energy businessman who defeated six others in the March primary, is endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which will spend about $400,000 to reach out to more than 110,000 voters, Planned Parenthood announced Thursday. (Stondeles, 9/20)

The Associated Press: Georgia's Kemp: School Safety 'Has Nothing To Do' With Guns

Georgia's Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp has unveiled a $90 million proposal for school security focused on mental health and local control. But absent from his plan was any mention of the topic that has dominated the national conversation around school safety: guns. "This is a school safety proposal. This has nothing to do with Second Amendment protections or gun control ideas that my opponent might have," Kemp said, referring to Democrat Stacey Abrams. (9/19)

