Pregnancy Dangers Almost Doubled For Texans Since Abortion Ban Took Effect
Researchers find that the risks of serious complications have increased sharply since laws that all-but ban abortion in Texas were enacted. Doctors' uncertainty in the new legal landscape about what constitutes a danger to the health of a mother is a large factor.
Houston Chronicle:
Risk Of Serious Pregnancy Complications Has Doubled Since Texas Abortion Bans, Study Finds
Researchers at Parkland Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center found that the Texas laws, which create criminal and civil liability for doctors who perform abortions beyond about six weeks gestation, led to uncertainty about when doctors are legally able to end a pregnancy and profoundly affected their patients. (Goldenstein, 7/26)
On other Texas abortion issues —
Dallas Morning News:
30-Day Countdown To Texas Abortion Trigger Law Begins As Supreme Court Makes Ruling Final
The 30-day countdown for Texas’ trigger ban on abortion officially began Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the official judgment reversing Roe vs. Wade. The law will further restrict and complicate a crowded legal landscape. (Alvey, 7/26)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Abortion Clinics Weigh Whether To Relocate Or Refocus
Some clinics have already announced that they are shutting down operations and moving to New Mexico and other states that are expected to protect abortion access. Others, including Planned Parenthood, say they will stay and continue to provide other sexual and reproductive health services. But keeping the doors open will likely come at a high cost for these clinics — financially, politically and psychologically — as they absorb more patients with fewer options. (Klibanoff, 7/26)
Meanwhile, the lawyer behind Texas' abortion ban has a new target —
Bloomberg:
Texas Lawyer Behind Abortion Ban Takes Aim At HIV Prevention
Groundbreaking drugs that prevent HIV infection may be harder to get in the US if a prominent Texas lawyer wins a lawsuit that pits his clients’ religious beliefs against free nationwide access to the medicines. At issue are Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Truvada and Descovy, forms of pre-exposure prophylaxis commonly known as PrEP that are taken daily by hundreds of thousands of Americans, particularly men who have sex with men. The drugs were added last year to a list of preventive services like cancer screenings and polio vaccinations that most health insurance plans are required to cover at no cost under a provision of the federal Affordable Care Act. (Larson and Miranda, 7/26)