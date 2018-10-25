President Attempts To Claim Preexisting Conditions As Republican Issue, Ignoring Years Of GOP’s Attacks On Health Law

The topic has been a trouble spot for Republicans on the trail and now President Donald Trump is trying to frame his party as the one that will keep preexisting conditions protections in place. At the same time, he and Republicans are backing a lawsuit that would overturn the health law, and all of its popular provisions.

The Washington Post: Trump’s False Claim On Health Care Ignores Years-Long GOP Effort To Repeal Obamacare

President Trump celebrated with House Republicans in the White House Rose Garden last year when they passed a bill to undo the Affordable Care Act and its protection for Americans with preexisting medical conditions. On Wednesday, less than two weeks before the midterm elections, Trump falsely claimed that ensuring coverage for those with asthma, diabetes, pregnancy and other conditions was a Republican priority, rather than a Democratic one. (Sonmez and Wagner, 10/24)

The Hill: Trump Fights Uphill GOP Battle On Pre-Existing Conditions

Trump offered a similar argument in a tweet last week, stating that “all Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don’t, they will after I speak to them.” At rallies, Trump has been offering a similar argument. The statements are an effort to fend off a barrage of Democratic attacks in the campaign. “Poll after poll shows that voters tend to trust a candidate with a D next to their name rather than a candidate with an R next to their name when it comes to the issue,” said Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist. (Sullivan, 10/25)

WBUR: 2018 Is The Year Democrats Got Comfortable Talking Health Care Again

Since the start of October, New York Democrat Antonio Delgado has posted 14 ads on YouTube. Some show him out greeting voters. Others are attack ads on his opponent, Republican Rep. John Faso. But the overwhelming majority — all but one of the ads — mention health care. (Kurtzleben, 10/25)

Bloomberg: Arizona Senate Election 2018: Health Care Takes Center Stage

Arizona Republican Martha McSally escalated a fierce health-care debate in the state’s closely contested Senate race with a new ad proclaiming her support for protecting insurance coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions. ...But McSally voted for Republican-sponsored legislation in 2017 that would have granted states waivers from an Obamacare provision that forbids insurers from charging people more on the basis of health status. Health-care specialists say that would allow insurance companies to raise prices, forcing sick people out of the market as was common before the the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010. (Kapur, 10/24)

Politico: GOP Alarmed Obamacare Attacks Could Cost Them The House

For weeks, vulnerable Rep. Glenn Grothman had been getting pummeled by his Democratic opponent for voting to curb protections for people with pre-existing conditions — most recently with an attack ad depicting a little boy with an oxygen mask over his face gasping for air. So on a conference call with GOP leaders last week, Grothman pleaded with party leaders to invest in a nationwide TV ad that could run in competitive districts like his, defending the House GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill that passed the chamber last year, according to three sources on the call. (Bade and Schor, 10/24)

The Hill: Dem Analysis: More Than 15 Million Could Lose Coverage If Trump-Backed Lawsuit Succeeds

If a Trump-administration backed lawsuit against ObamaCare succeeds, more than 15 million people could either lose their health coverage or face premium increases as a result of their pre-existing conditions, gender or age, according to a new report released by congressional Democrats on Wednesday. The report, released by Democratic staff on the House Oversight Committee, serves as a counterpoint to claims by Republican claims heading into the midterms that they will protect people with pre-existing conditions. (Weixel, 10/24)

Bloomberg: Obamacare Fight Puts Texas Judge In Hot Seat As Election Looms

U.S. voters are saying health care is their No. 1 issue, but it’s a judge -- not the midterm congressional elections next month -- who may decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge in Texas could rule any day on the politically explosive question of whether to wipe out Obamacare, including its popular provision requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions. (Korosec, 10/25)

Meanwhile, Republicans are also fending off attacks over entitlements —

The Hill: $2 Million Ad Buy Targets Republicans On Entitlements

The largest Democratic super PAC is launching national TV ads this week tying Republicans to recent comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made about entitlement spending. The $2 million ad buy from Priorities USA Action will air nationally on Thursday through Election Day. (Hellmann, 10/24)

