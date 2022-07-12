President Touts Gun Legislation But Admits ‘It’s Not Enough’
In his Monday speech marking the passage of gun safety legislation, President Joe Biden talked about "everyday places that have turned into killing fields," thanks to gun violence. The father of one of the victims of the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida, interrupted the president's speech: "You have to do more," Manuel Oliver told him.
CNN:
Biden Says Gun Violence Has Turned America's Communities Into 'Killing Fields'
President Joe Biden on Monday said gun violence has turned everyday places in America into “killing fields” as he marked the passage of the first significant federal gun safety legislation in 30 years. Biden said the package he signed into law represents “an important start,” but more needs to be done to curb the alarming rate of shootings. (Sullivan, Carvajal, Diamond and LeBlanc, 7/11)
Politico:
'You Have To Do More': Parkland Father Interrupts Biden’s Gun Control Speech
Manuel Oliver, the father of a victim of a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., interrupted President Joe Biden on Monday during a White House speech marking the passage of the first major gun legislation in more than a decade. “You have to do more,” Oliver could be heard shouting from the audience during Biden’s remarks celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provides funding for crisis intervention and mandates due process procedures for states with red flag laws. (Hawkins, 7/11)
More on the gun violence epidemic —
Chicago Tribune:
8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed After Highland Park Parade Shooting
An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the chest at the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park is now paralyzed from the waist down. As the family deals with the pain, they also acknowledged the emergency medics, police, fire department and medical staff that saved Cooper’s life. “It was a true miracle,” they said. (Presa, 7/11)
The Texas Tribune:
After Uvalde, America’s School Counselors Talk Trauma Of Mass Shootings
All it took was the mere mention of Uvalde for Alma Rodriguez to start tearing up. The El Paso native was among dozens of school counselors who packed a dimly lit room at the Austin Convention Center on Monday to attend a training session on school shootings that was part of the American School Counselor Association’s annual conference. (Edison, 7/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Their Son Is Talking About School Shootings. Should They Call The Police?
For parents faced with troubling behavior, reporting their child to police for an act they might commit is a wrenching decision. These parents fear the consequences—emotional, social and legal. Even after making the decision, they often question whether police can steer their children to the help they need. (Hobbs and Randazzo, 7/11)