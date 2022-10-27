Pressure Grows For Congress To Ban Asbestos

Public health advocates and two lawmakers, ProPublica reports, are pressing for a ban on the carcinogen because people are still dying due to asbestos, which has never been fully banned in the U.S. Separately, a study finds a link between seniors watching TV and dementia.

ProPublica: Lawmakers And Public Health Advocates Call For Congress To Finally Ban Asbestos

Days after ProPublica detailed dangerous working conditions at a chlorine plant that used asbestos until it closed last year, public health advocates and two U.S. lawmakers are renewing calls for Congress to ban the carcinogen. “American workers are dying from asbestos. It is way past time to end its use,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon. “This ProPublica report confirms our worst fears: workers dealing with asbestos are often left vulnerable to this deadly, dangerous substance.” Merkley and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., are sponsoring the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act, which would permanently ban the importing and use of asbestos. (Bedi and McGrory, 10/27)

In other health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: Watching TV Could Increase Seniors’ Risk Of Dementia, Study Says

How older adults spend their sedentary time — what they do while sitting — makes a difference in their chances of developing dementia, according to research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It found that those whose time sitting was primarily spent watching television had a 24 percent increased risk for dementia, whereas those who spent that time on a computer had a 15 percent reduced risk for dementia. The researchers explained that TV watching is cognitively passive, meaning little thinking is required, while computer use is cognitively active, meaning it (like reading) is more intellectually stimulating. (Searing, 10/25)

Bloomberg: TikTok Found Not Liable For Child Dying In ‘Blackout Challenge’

TikTok isn’t liable for the death of a 10-year-old girl who watched a so-called Blackout Challenge video that encouraged people to choke themselves, a judge ruled.US District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia said a federal law shielded the video-sharing platform from liability in the death of Nylah Anderson, even if the company’s app recommended the video to her. (Burnson, 10/26)

NPR: Concussion Protocols Are Based On Research Of Mostly Men. What About Women?

Lindsay Simpson still has questions about her concussions. Her first one came when she was 16. At the time, she was playing for a club soccer team in Atlanta, as a promising high school goalkeeper with aspirations of a Division I scholarship and – in her biggest dreams – a professional playing career. (Sullivan, 10/27)

KHN: Employers Are Concerned About Covering Workers’ Mental Health Needs, Survey Finds

Almost three years after the covid-19 pandemic upended workplaces, mental health coverage remains a priority for employers, according to an annual employer survey fielded by KFF. Nearly half of surveyed large employers — those with at least 200 workers — reported that a growing share of their workers were using mental health services. Yet almost a third of that group said their health plan’s network didn’t have enough behavioral health care providers for employees to have timely access to the care they need. (Andrews, 10/27)

KHN: Readers And Tweeters Take Positions On Sleep Apnea Treatment

KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (10/27)

Two recalls are announced —

The Washington Post: Clorox Recalls Millions Of Pine-Sol Bottles That May Contain Bacteria

Clorox is recalling around 37 million units of Pine Sol multi-surface cleaner that may contain bacteria, posing a risk of infection for people with weakened immune systems. (Salcedo, 10/26)

Axios: Sausage Recall: Bob Evans' Recalled Italian Pork Sausage Sold At Some Walmart Stores

Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling close to 7,600 pounds of Italian pork sausage that may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber," according to an alert posted by the USDA. (Tyko, 10/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription