Pressure Mounts Against Facebook To Prevent Racist Posts
Also: Country music deals with racial stereotypes; LGBTQ Pride movement prepares to turn 50; the mental effects of racism; and more.
AP:
Verizon Joins Ad Boycott Of Facebook Over Hateful Content
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service. The decision announced Thursday by one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies is part of an boycott organized by civil rights and other advocacy groups under the rallying cry of “#StopHateforProfit.” The protest, spurred by last month’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, is supposed to last through July. (6/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Facebook Looks To Contain Advertising Boycott Over Hate Speech
Facebook Inc. is working to persuade its top advertisers not to pause spending on the social network, as it tries to keep a boycott from a handful of marketers from turning into a widespread revolt. Facebook executives in emails and calls with advertisers and ad agencies over the past week have conveyed that they are taking seriously the concerns of civil-rights groups about the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation on its platform. But they are also maintaining that business interests won’t dictate their policies, according to people familiar with the discussions. (Vranica, 6/25)
AP:
Country Music Reckons With Racial Stereotypes And Its Future
When country singer Rissi Palmer was working on her debut album, she wanted a song like Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman,” a song that would introduce her and tell her story to fans. On her 2007 debut single, “Country Girl,” she celebrated her country roots while explaining that she didn’t have to look or talk a certain way to call herself a country girl. (Hall, 6/26)
AP:
Hackers Disrupt Online College Meeting With Racist Language
Hackers used racist language and anti-Semitic images to disrupt an online meeting of Wake Forest University employees, the school’s president said. In a message posted to the school’s website, Nathan Hatch said about 500 Wake Forest staff members were on a Zoom call on Wednesday when unidentified hackers disrupted it, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday. (6/25)
AP:
LGBTQ Pride At 50: Focus Shifts Amid Pandemic, Racial Unrest
LGBTQ Pride is turning 50 this year a little short on its signature fanfare, after the coronavirus pandemic drove it to the internet and after calls for racial equality sparked by the killing of George Floyd further overtook it. Activists and organizers are using the intersection of holiday and history in the making — including the Supreme Court’s decision giving LGBT people workplace protections — to uplift the people of color already among them and by making Black Lives Matter the centerpiece of Global Pride events Saturday. (McMillan, 6/26)
PBS NewsHour:
WATCH: How To Combat The Mental Toll Of Racism
The deaths of Black Americans like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others at the hands of police have pushed race in America to the forefront of the national conversation. But for many, discussions about racism and the reality of living in America as a Black person happen daily. (Stabley, 6/25)