Prevalence Of ‘Nightmare Bacteria’ That Causes Nearly Untreatable Infections Surprises Even Scientists

The search for the bacteria was a first-of-its-kind hunt to see how widespread it was across the country during a time when drug resistance is becoming a major problem for doctors and hospitals.

The Associated Press: CDC: Drug-Resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' Pose Growing Threat

"Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt to see how much of a threat these rare cases are becoming, health officials said Tuesday. That's more than they had expected to find, and the true number is probably higher because the effort involved only certain labs in each state, officials say. (Marchione, 4/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Rare Superbugs More Widespread Than Thought, Says CDC

The bacteria samples were from patients with pneumonia, urinary-tract infections, and other conditions in hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care facilities in 27 states, the CDC said. “CDC’s study found several dangerous pathogens, hiding in plain sight, that can cause infections that are difficult or impossible to treat,” said Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director. She said she was surprised by the large numbers. “This was more than I was expecting,” she said. (McKay, 4/3)

The Hill: CDC Finds 'Nightmare Bacteria' Spreading Across The Country

More than 23,000 Americans die each year from infections caused by germs resistant to antibiotics, the CDC said. The agency has developed a new system aimed at quickly identifying the superbugs, including helping staff at state health departments and lab facilities to test samples and isolate infected patients. (Weixel, 4/3)

NPR: CDC Reports Efforts To Track 'Nightmare Bacteria' Is Turning Up

But detecting these rare germs also presents an opportunity. Once a case is detected, the CDC, along with state and local health officials, can swoop in and reduce the chance that these germs will spread. Infection control measures in nursing homes and hospitals can be ramped up. Medical personnel and family members who have been in close contact with these patients can be tested rapidly to see if they are also carrying the dangerous bacteria. "Because of the additional testing capacity that we have, we have found a lot of these scary bacteria around the country but we've found them in ones and twos and not everywhere," Schuchat says. "So there's a chance to keep them from becoming widespread." (Harris, 4/3)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Nightmare Bacteria’ Stalk U.S. Hospitals

Although the CDC has warned of the danger of antibiotic-resistant bacteria for years, the new report helps illustrate the scope of the problem. Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director, said she was surprised by the extent of the spread. “As fast as we have run to slow [antibiotic] resistance, some germs have outpaced us,” Schuchat said. “We need to do more and we need to do it faster and earlier.” (Szabo, 4/3)

