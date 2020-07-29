Pro Sports’ Reopenings Hit ‘Unfortunate’ Snags
With baseball players contracting COVID, games are postponed. But as of yet, no widespread calls are being made to end the experiment in reopening.
AP:
Yankees-Phillies Series Postponed Amid Virus Worries
The remainder of the Phillies’ home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed amid coronavirus concerns Tuesday in the wake of an outbreak involving another team. The Phillies were supposed to host the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and play them in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees are planning to head to Baltimore to start a series against the Orioles on Wednesday. (Maaddi, 7/28)
The Hill:
Marlins Outbreak Casts Harsh Light On US Coronavirus Response
Major League Baseball's 2020 season has been upended just days after it began as nearly 20 members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the suspension of the team’s play and casting a harsh spotlight on the U.S. struggle to contain the pandemic. The league announced Tuesday that Miami will not play again until next Tuesday at the earliest, putting the team's season on pause after it played just three games. (Samuels, 7/28)
The Hill:
Fauci Says Baseball Season Could Be 'In Danger' As Players Test Positive For Coronavirus
Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, cautioned Tuesday that an outbreak of coronavirus among Miami Marlins players and staff could threaten the abbreviated MLB season just days after it began. "This could put it in danger. I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis," Fauci said on "Good Morning America." (Samuels, 7/28)
In football news —
CNN:
A Doctor And Former Football Player Warns It's Not Safe For The NFL To Start The Season
A former football player turned doctor said he remains concerned about the safety of organized sports as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage in the US. Dr. Myron Rolle, a third year neurosurgeon resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, told CNN's Anderson Cooper during Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night that more time is needed before for players, teams or fans to return to stadiums. (Silverman, 7/29)